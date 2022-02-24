LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS.

LivaNova stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LivaNova by 24.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in LivaNova by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

