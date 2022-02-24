Livent Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Livent has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -233.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $16,096,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 58.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after buying an additional 677,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after buying an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

