LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) to post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.53). LivePerson reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5,000%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivePerson.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.
Shares of LPSN stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51.
About LivePerson (Get Rating)
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.