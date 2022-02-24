LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) to post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.53). LivePerson reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5,000%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivePerson.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 1,089.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,229 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in LivePerson by 54,485.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in LivePerson by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares during the period.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

