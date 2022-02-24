Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 44.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 152.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $1,904,416 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on L. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Loews Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.