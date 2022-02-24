Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the building manufacturing company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $62.88 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after buying an additional 233,117 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

