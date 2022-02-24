Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.100-$13.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $215.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.76. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

