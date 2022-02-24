LPL Financial LLC Has $14.27 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,486 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.