LPL Financial LLC Has $16.42 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Ball worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Ball by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 588,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,929,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Ball by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $25,448,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,379,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

