LPL Financial LLC Purchases 15,901 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $1,789,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $24,601,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 249,251 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $144.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

