LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,491 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.72% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 277,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after buying an additional 175,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,216,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,740,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $51.06 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68.

