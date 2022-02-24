LPL Financial LLC Purchases 46,942 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,942 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

