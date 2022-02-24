LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.90 and its 200 day moving average is $156.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $116.67 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.