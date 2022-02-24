LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

