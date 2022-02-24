LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,022,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 65.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after buying an additional 94,847 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

