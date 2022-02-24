Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 971.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $295.24 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

