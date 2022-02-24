LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $253.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.71. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.