Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stake Lessened by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Lyft were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.53.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

