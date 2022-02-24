Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.61. 64,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,312. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Macerich by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

