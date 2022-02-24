Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.33 Per Share

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.87. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 123.85 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.45 million and a PE ratio of 14.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.05. Macfarlane Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85.40 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 146 ($1.99).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

