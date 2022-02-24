Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $27.07. Macy’s shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 496,057 shares traded.

The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after buying an additional 292,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Macy’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

