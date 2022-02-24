Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $24.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Magnite traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 25677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Magnite by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.