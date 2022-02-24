Man Group plc Acquires 22,400 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,038,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

