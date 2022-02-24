Man Group plc Increases Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Verra Mobility worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Verra Mobility by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Verra Mobility by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,249,321 shares of company stock worth $121,735,360. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.30 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

