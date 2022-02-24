Man Group plc Sells 1,400 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $12,622,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $106.48 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $95.86.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

About Westlake Chemical (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.