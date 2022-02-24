Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.05 million.

MANH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.06. The stock had a trading volume of 444,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,411. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,665,000 after buying an additional 222,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,646,000 after buying an additional 45,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 52,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.