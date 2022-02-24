ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. ManTech International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.420-$3.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.42 to $3.60 EPS.

MANT traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.01. 210,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ManTech International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ManTech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ManTech International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

