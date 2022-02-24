Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

MARPS stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54.

A number of analysts have commented on MARPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

