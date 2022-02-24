Marlin (POND) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.74 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $22.74 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.06 or 0.06786356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,939.11 or 1.00077988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048409 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

