Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 7,739 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.95%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

