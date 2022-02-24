Marshall Wace LLP Buys 5,904 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 266,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,448 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 43,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

