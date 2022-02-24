Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 167,207 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Precigen worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $37,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,239 shares of company stock valued at $149,183. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $415.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

