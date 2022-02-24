Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 52,025 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Silgan stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

