Marshall Wace LLP Sells 232,882 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Evolus worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Evolus by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

