Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.89 Million Position in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.60% of Class Acceleration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 3.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 407,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Class Acceleration during the second quarter worth approximately $722,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Class Acceleration during the third quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 104.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 187,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLAS opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

