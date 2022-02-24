Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 2.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.98. 48,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,677. The company has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average of $218.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

