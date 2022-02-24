Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 29 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $448.72. 42,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $478.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.92. The stock has a market cap of $422.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $326.04 and a one year high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

