Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,068,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

NYSE:RHI traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.48. 3,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.