Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,789. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $415.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

