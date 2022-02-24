Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MASI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.60.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.91. Masimo has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 45.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 66,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

