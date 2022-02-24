Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.36.

MTDR stock opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

