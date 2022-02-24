McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $97.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.80.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.49. 42,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.