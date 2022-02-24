MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after acquiring an additional 212,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after buying an additional 100,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. 534,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,009. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

