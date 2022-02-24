MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.73

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as high as C$16.17. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$15.68, with a volume of 1,818,776 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.