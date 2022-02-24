Meme 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.17 or 0.00231663 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003977 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000822 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021909 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001840 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

