MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

Shares of MELI opened at $920.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,435.94. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $873.40 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

