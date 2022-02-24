MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $845.46 and last traded at $881.00, with a volume of 5317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $920.57.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,124.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,435.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 578.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

