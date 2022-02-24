Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,312,000 after purchasing an additional 456,136 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $4,078,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 85.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

SF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

