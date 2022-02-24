Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,124 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NWE opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,430 shares of company stock valued at $480,566. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

