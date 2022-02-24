Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 295 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

