Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 6,288 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,323,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 403.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 922,239 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

